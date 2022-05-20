Where’s Shane? Helping with a ‘sticky’ work of art

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, you can find us out at Mark Arts working on “Stickwork” by Patrick Dougherty. He is a world-renowned artist. His latest installation is right here in Wichita.

“Well, you have three big objects that are kind of hooked together that seem to swirl around out here maybe swirl in the Kansas when Yeah, that’s obvious. And then you if you go inside you see that the upper reaches our feature, the Kansas sky,” said Dougherty.

The art piece will take about three weeks to complete, from start to finish, and thousands of sticks will be needed. More than 100 volunteers are helping Dougherty build a sculpture out of tree saplings on Mark Art’s lawn.

A public Opening Celebration is scheduled for Friday, May 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to commemorate the opening weekend of the Stickwork installation which will be on display at Mark Arts for two years.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.