Chilly, breezy Saturday, more sunshine Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Precipitation Saturday will be confined to northwest Kansas through midday, otherwise dry and chilly start to the weekend.

An upper level disturbance and cold front moved through Kansas last night and chilly air continues to spill into the region today. Clouds will break during the late afternoon, despite the sunshine temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. A cold night by May standards, with wind speeds relaxing after sunset. Lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s with some areas of western Kansas approaching record low temperatures.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with less wind and more sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s, still below normal for late May, but with less wind it will feel nice. Chilly weather sticks around for the first half of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. Moisture will be returning to Kansas as early as Sunday night, however more widespread rain and rumbles are expected Monday and Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected despite the storms. Drying out by Thursday and Friday and warming up. Back into the 70s and 80s through the end of the week. Memorial Day Weekend looks pretty nice with dry conditions Saturday and most of Sunday. Scattered storms return to the forecast Sunday night and Memorial Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy morning, then becoming mostly sunny by late day; breezy. Wind: N 15-20; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: E 10-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers towards early morning. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 50.

Mon: High: 61 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 55 Cloudy with off/on rain likely.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 51 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

