Daycare demands increase as parents go back to the office

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The school year is wrapping up, and with the demand already high, many local daycares are filling up fast.

Marissa Harris, the director of Angel Wings Learning Center, says, “the demand for daycare is very high. Everyone knows that, especially if you have children searching for daycare.”

Many daycares closed for good during the pandemic, and now, with many parents going back to the office, demand is extremely high. In just the last year, Harris says they’ve opened two new locations to meet that need.

“With the kids getting out of school, we usually expect to have a lot of school-aged kids coming in, siblings of a lot of the students we have at our daycare center,” says Harris.

Maraju and Monique Levy started Shining Star In-Home Daycare during the pandemic and watched demand grow. They say their phones are busy with parents looking for space.

Maraju says, “we’re at full capacity, 12 kiddos. We do have all 15 slots full.”

Being a daycare provider still has its challenges in 2022. They face many of the same factors most families are dealing with. Like inflation manifesting in higher input costs to care for the kids, they care for.

“Cost of food has gone up, and just availability of food. We’re struggling with the formula shortage, too, because we provide our babies with formula,” said Monique.

