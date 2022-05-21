Slight warm up Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be a bit warmer before cool weather returns into the start of the week, along with rain chances.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which will be about 5 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

High temperatures will fall back to around 60 degrees for the start of the week as our next system brings showers and thunderstorms starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Rain will continue into Monday afternoon with more rounds likely Monday night and through the day Tuesday. Amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely for much of central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts over western Kansas will likely remain at 1 inch or less.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 10-15. High: 70

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 50

Mon: High: 61 Showers and storms.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 53 Showers and storms.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 51 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Sunny, breezy and warmer.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny. Windy.

