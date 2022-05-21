Wichita choir head to D.C. for Memorial Day parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita choir is heading to Washington to represent Kansas in a nationwide ensemble.

The Arise Ensemble will be among many choirs from across the country to participate in the national Memorial Day festival. This event has been postponed in the last few years due to the pandemic. President Gerald Norwood says now is the time to bring America together through song.

Norwood says, “because of covid over the years, it’s postponed this activity. This is our chance to redo that again and bring some value to America today, which we greatly need.”

This Memorial Day, a link to the live performances and national memorial day parade can be found on the kwch app.

