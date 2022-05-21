Advertisement

Wichita choir head to D.C. for Memorial Day parade

National Memorial Day parade poster
National Memorial Day parade poster(NMDP Stream Flyer)
By Angela Smith
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita choir is heading to Washington to represent Kansas in a nationwide ensemble.

The Arise Ensemble will be among many choirs from across the country to participate in the national Memorial Day festival. This event has been postponed in the last few years due to the pandemic. President Gerald Norwood says now is the time to bring America together through song.

Norwood says, “because of covid over the years, it’s postponed this activity. This is our chance to redo that again and bring some value to America today, which we greatly need.”

This Memorial Day, a link to the live performances and national memorial day parade can be found on the kwch app.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Amber Alert over: Boy found safe in Oklahoma, suspects in custody
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Investigation continues into Amber Alert, mother accused of kidnapping boy from Kansas school
Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of S. Meridian that has left one...
1 critically wounded in south Wichita shooting
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest
Power Grid
Report: Kansas at elevated risk of blackouts this summer

Latest News

A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’
school lunch prices increase.
School lunch prices could increase
Daycares filling up fast for summer.
Daycares filling up fast for the summer
Wichita daycares filling up fast.
Daycare demands increase as parents go back to the office