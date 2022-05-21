Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools consider raising school lunch prices 25 cents

School lunch prices could increase
School lunch prices could increase(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may be paying more for your child’s school lunch at Wichita public schools next year. Soon the school board will consider a proposal to increase school lunch prices by 25 cents.

The USD 259 Director of Operations, Fabian Armendariz, says, “at the grocery store, prices have increased there. Our labor costs have gone up, and because of that, we need to increase for us to remain compliant with USDA regulations. We’ve seen a significant increase in food prices, some of our paper products, and serving products. The supply chain has impacted us significantly.”

Before the pandemic, around 75% of families in the school district were eligible for free and reduced meals. He encourages every family in the district to apply and fill out a free and reduced meal application.

“Fill it out because you never know that income. That threshold is based on income, the number of people in your household, so sometimes families don’t realize they qualify, but they do qualify,” Armendariz said.

Free and reduced meal applications will be available to district families beginning July 1. Families who qualify for free and reduced meals will not have to pay the potential 25-cent increase in school lunches next school year.

Breakfasts in Wichita public schools will be free next year for all students.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Amber Alert over: Boy found safe in Oklahoma, suspects in custody
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and...
Wine Dive closed due to fire
Power Grid
Report: Kansas at elevated risk of blackouts this summer

Latest News

Ticks
Warmer weather means you'll be seeing more ticks
Mental health expert explains how to talk to teens about the dangers of drugs.
Mental health expert to parents: Never too early to talk about dangers of drugs
Teen mental health expert on talking about the dangers of drugs.
Teen mental health expert on talking about the dangers of drugs.
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Investigation continues into Amber Alert, mother accused of kidnapping boy from Kansas school