Wichita Public Schools consider raising school lunch prices 25 cents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may be paying more for your child’s school lunch at Wichita public schools next year. Soon the school board will consider a proposal to increase school lunch prices by 25 cents.

The USD 259 Director of Operations, Fabian Armendariz, says, “at the grocery store, prices have increased there. Our labor costs have gone up, and because of that, we need to increase for us to remain compliant with USDA regulations. We’ve seen a significant increase in food prices, some of our paper products, and serving products. The supply chain has impacted us significantly.”

Before the pandemic, around 75% of families in the school district were eligible for free and reduced meals. He encourages every family in the district to apply and fill out a free and reduced meal application.

“Fill it out because you never know that income. That threshold is based on income, the number of people in your household, so sometimes families don’t realize they qualify, but they do qualify,” Armendariz said.

Free and reduced meal applications will be available to district families beginning July 1. Families who qualify for free and reduced meals will not have to pay the potential 25-cent increase in school lunches next school year.

Breakfasts in Wichita public schools will be free next year for all students.

