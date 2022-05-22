Junction City officer-involved shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in Junction City, Kansas.

On Saturday, May 21, at around 5:30 p.m, a woman called 911 to report that a man was outside her home, waving a handgun and threatening her near the 700 block of West 11th St. in Junction City.

Junction City Police responded and spotted the man fleeing the area and proceeded to chase the man on foot. During the chase, the man aimed his gun at the officers. One officer then fired at the man, striking him multiple times. EMS responded and took over life-saving measures.

The man has now been identified as 36-year-old Carlton Solton. No others involved in the incident were injured; however, Solton underwent surgery and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit in an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.