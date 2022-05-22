McPherson College receives $25 million donation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $25 million donation was made to McPherson College. This is the largest gift ever made to a private liberal arts college in Kansas and one of the largest to any Kansas college.

The gift was made by Drs. Melanie and Richard Lundquist. Melanie Lundquist announced during her Commencement address at McPherson’s 134th Commencement Ceremony. Recently the same donor gifted McPherson College a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona worth $600,000 for the school’s auto restoration program.

A $25 million gift just made to McPherson College is the largest gift ever made to a private liberal arts college in... Posted by McPherson College on Sunday, May 22, 2022

“The impact of the Lundquists’ gift and friendship is truly immeasurable,” said President Michael Schneider.

