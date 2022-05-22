Nice weather today, rain and storms on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. After a chilly start to the morning with a few locations in western Kansas tying record lows for the date, sunshine through the afternoon should allow temperatures to rebound into the 60s to near 70. Nice weather will come to an end on Monday with more clouds an increasing potential for rain and storms.

Passing showers are expected throughout the day, however Monday night and Tuesday is setting up to be the wettest time period across Kansas. Storms are not expected to be severe, however prolonged heavy downpours may result in localized flooding issues by Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ will be possible for areas south of I-70 with lesser amounts to the north. Clouds and precipitation will keep afternoon highs well below normal for late May- highs remaining int the 50s and 60s through mid week. The slow moving upper level system will move out by Wednesday and Thursday leading to drier weather and much warmer weather returning to Kansas. Highs will climb into the 80s by Friday.

Memorial Day weekend starts out dry and hot, with storms possible Sunday evening, with scattered storms more likely on Memorial Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 70

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, a few sprinkles towards morning. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Passing showers and rumbles, especially by late day. Wind: E 10-15. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Rain and storms likely, heavy rain possible. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 53

Tue: High: 63 Off and on showers and storms.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 51 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 48 Sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Sunny, breezy and warmer.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. A few storms by evening.

