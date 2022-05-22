Pool cleaning supply shortage might impact pool owners this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many pool owners are preparing their pools for the summer season. Chris Mansfield, the General Manager for Ultra Modern Pool and Patio, says if you haven’t opened your pool by now, you should as soon as you can.

“Ideally, you would open that pool as soon as possible because that water circulation and chemical circulation is important,” said Mansfield.

Opening the pool early on could prevent the high expenses of taking care of your pool.

Mansfield said, “when pools turn green, you open up to a green pool. It’s costly and a lot of chemicals to get that pool back to clear, so the earlier you open it, the cleaner you’re going to open it, the less it will cost you.”

If you have a pool that needs to be cleaned, there is one issue. A chemical shortage has increased prices, making treating a pool more expensive this year.

“That chemical shortage is just due to a plant burning down several years ago that hasn’t rebounded yet, and the shipping costs, you know, have led to an increase in chemicals, but we are still dealing with that chemical shortage,” says Mansfield.

Mansfield advises pool owners to get their chemicals needed early on to be ahead of the shortage. He also says his store is prepared and has ordered more chemicals than in years past.

Barbara Todd and Rickey Welsh have owned a pool for over 40 years. They are adapting to the new reality of the cost of owning and taking care of a pool.

Barbara says, “you’re a pool owner. You got to have the chemicals and stuff like that, because if not. It might cost you more in the long run by not properly cleaning it. We are dealing with the shortage of stuff coming in the country, so we are adapting to it.”

