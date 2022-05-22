Advertisement

A rainy start to the week

Rain and storms likely Monday and Tuesday
Rain outlook for Monday through Tuesday.
Rain outlook for Monday through Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a rainy start to the week with showers and storms likely Monday and Tuesday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 60s due to the clouds and rain in the area.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Monday before heavier rain begins to develop over southern Kansas during the evening.

The heaviest rain will fall Monday night over southern and eastern Kansas. Showers and a few storms will linger throughout the day Tuesday before gradually ending into Tuesday night.

Rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over south central and eastern Kansas. Amounts over western Kansas will likely remain at 1 inch or less.

After the rain moves out, a rapid warm up is expected for the end of the week with highs returning to the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday and through Memorial Day weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 10-15. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Rain and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. Low: 54

Tue: High: 62 Showers and storms.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 48 Sunny.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 59 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Investigation continues into Amber Alert, mother accused of kidnapping boy from Kansas school
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Ticks in Kansas
TICKS: Here’s what experts say you should know
Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of S. Meridian that has left one...
1 critically wounded in south Wichita shooting
The family of Regan Gibbs holds a news conference on May 20, 2022, to discuss domestic violence...
Lawrence murder victim’s mother says daughter was ‘manipulated through her faith’

Latest News

Nice today- rain and storms return Monday
Nice weather today, rain and storms on the way Monday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Slight warm up Sunday
Clouds break- chilly, breezy Saturday
Chilly, breezy Saturday, more sunshine Sunday
A split weekend of weather for Kansas.
Half and half weekend for Kansas