WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a rainy start to the week with showers and storms likely Monday and Tuesday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 60s due to the clouds and rain in the area.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Monday before heavier rain begins to develop over southern Kansas during the evening.

The heaviest rain will fall Monday night over southern and eastern Kansas. Showers and a few storms will linger throughout the day Tuesday before gradually ending into Tuesday night.

Rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over south central and eastern Kansas. Amounts over western Kansas will likely remain at 1 inch or less.

After the rain moves out, a rapid warm up is expected for the end of the week with highs returning to the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday and through Memorial Day weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 10-15. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Rain and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. Low: 54

Tue: High: 62 Showers and storms.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 48 Sunny.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 59 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

