2 Cowley County residents scammed out of $36,500

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been busy the last couple of weeks with reports of several different scam calls.

The first involves someone posing as a government agent attempting to stop scammers. The “Cybersecurity for Amazon” scam has resulted in a $21,500 loss in Apple gift cards. The scammer was also able to get all of the victim’s banking information. The second scam involves someone posing as a DEA Agent collecting money. The scammer said they would have the individual arrested and prosecuted if they didn’t get the money. The victim, in this case, was out $15,000.00.

The sheriff’s office warns residents that debt collectors do not call and request money to be sent via gift cards like Apple, Greendot, or Visa.

“...this is not a way to pay a debt to a collector,” said the sheriff’s office. “Also, do not give personal information to anyone who calls you that you don’t know. Never send cash to a debt collector who claims it’s the “safest way to do this.’”

