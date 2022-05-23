Advertisement

Andover Benefit Concert brings out some of the area’s best artists

The historic Augusta Theatre hosted some of the best artists from the Wichita area on Sunday. All proceeds from the event went towards tornado victims.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Theatre hosted some of the best music the Wichita area had to offer on Sunday, and it was in the name of charity. The Andover Benefit Concert took place to raise funds for those whose homes were destroyed in the April 29 tornado.

“We had the best of the best,” Eric Birk, the event’s organizer said. “We had different genres: Blues, rock, country, red dirt.”

Birk said that the idea for Augusta to host a charity event for the tornado victims stems from him just wanting to help however he knew how.

“I wanted to give back, as they are our neighbors and I had a way to do it,” he said. “As soon as I started asking people if they wanted to do it, they said yes. So I said, ‘Okay, we’re doing it.’

The artists that played at the benefit concert all donated their time and played for free, so that the victims of the tornado could receive all of the proceeds.

“They couldn’t wait to jump in and help out. So we’re very grateful to them as well,” said Bob Baugher, President of the Augusta Arts Council.

The event raised more than $4,000 and will be donated to the United Way.

