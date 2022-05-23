Advertisement

Lake goers give safety ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is on the horizon. With trips to the lake, comes some accidents. Sunday, lake goers give their best safety tips ahead of the holiday.
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Memorial Day weekend is near, and many families and friends will spend their holiday at the lake.

Cheney Lake is one of the more popular lakes in the area. It is expected to have a big turnout for the holiday.

“Bring a whole lot of patience,” Terry Spencer said. “It will be busy.”

Spending time with family and friends is important, however safety is of the upmost importance.

If you are going to fish, here are some tips.

“Watch where you’re stepping if you’re going to step inside the water or around the rocks,” Kobe Moth said.

Moth says if you do come out to fish, to be aware of your surroundings and don’t cast too close to others. Moth says 50 feet away from others is his preferred distance to cast.

If you’re enjoying Memorial Day out on the water, don’t forget your life jacket.

“If you’re out there and you don’t have it, it will be a ticket,” Spencer said. “But more importantly it’s more dangerous for folks if something were to happen.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Investigation continues into Amber Alert, mother accused of kidnapping boy from Kansas school
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Multiple vehicle crash on E Kellogg and Washington.
Downtown multi-car crash injures 1
Ticks in Kansas
TICKS: Here’s what experts say you should know
McPherson 2022 graduating class.
McPherson College receives $25 million donation

Latest News

The historic Augusta Theatre hosted some of the best artists from the Wichita area on Sunday....
Andover Benefit Concert brings out some of the area’s best artists
Andover Benefit Concert brings out some of the area’s best artists
Andover Benefit Concert brings out some of the area’s best artists
Lake goers give safety ahead of Memorial Day
Lake goers give safety ahead of Memorial Day
McPherson 2022 graduating class.
McPherson College receives $25 million donation