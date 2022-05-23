Lake goers give safety ahead of Memorial Day

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Memorial Day weekend is near, and many families and friends will spend their holiday at the lake.

Cheney Lake is one of the more popular lakes in the area. It is expected to have a big turnout for the holiday.

“Bring a whole lot of patience,” Terry Spencer said. “It will be busy.”

Spending time with family and friends is important, however safety is of the upmost importance.

If you are going to fish, here are some tips.

“Watch where you’re stepping if you’re going to step inside the water or around the rocks,” Kobe Moth said.

Moth says if you do come out to fish, to be aware of your surroundings and don’t cast too close to others. Moth says 50 feet away from others is his preferred distance to cast.

If you’re enjoying Memorial Day out on the water, don’t forget your life jacket.

“If you’re out there and you don’t have it, it will be a ticket,” Spencer said. “But more importantly it’s more dangerous for folks if something were to happen.”

