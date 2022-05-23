One critical after Hutchinson crash involving 15-year-old driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old driver was involved in a crash this weekend in Hutchinson that left his 19-year-old passenger hospitalized in critical condition.

The accident happened at around 4:15 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 6th Ave. and Pershing. According to Hutchinson police, two vehicles collided, and a fire hydrant and utility pole were also struck. It wasn’t clear which vehicle(s) struck those objects.

The 19-year-old, Kadin Sims, was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Wesley in Wichita in critical condition. The 15-year-old driver and Aubrey Sigler, a 43-year-old woman driving the other car, were also hospitalized.

A 6-month-old in the car driven by Sigler was apparently uninjured. Both drivers and the two passengers were properly restrained. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.