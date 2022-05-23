Police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into home in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 23-year-old man early Monday morning following an apparent DUI crash into a home.

Officers were dispatched to the injury crash in the 900 block of Jenny Avenue around 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find that a Honda CR-V had struck the west side of a residence. Officers located the driver, identified as Alexis Ortiz, of Garden City, Kan., sitting in the vehicle.

Ortiz was taken to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment of injuries. The homeowner was inside the residence at the time of the accident but was not hurt.

The vehicle was removed from inside the residence and towed from the scene. The west side of the residence was assessed for damage and deemed unlivable, with total estimated damage at $30,000.00.

Through further investigation, Ortiz was suspected of driving under the influence. He was arrested and lodged in the Finney County Jail on the charges of DUI, transportation of an open container, possession of marijuana, and tampering with ignition interlock.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.