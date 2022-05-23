Advertisement

Soggy start to the week

Rain and thunder expected tonight through Wednesday morning
Flood Watch
Flood Watch(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KWCH) - We’ve got 2 days of rain to get through with the heaviest and strongest storms to hit tonight. Expect light and spotty showers in the early evening to turn widespread and strong by 8-10 pm. Storms will be loud and the rain rates will be heavy between 10 pm and 6 am, but no severe weather is expected. The steady rain will prompt some flooding concerns for low lying areas and the typical problem flood prone areas through Tuesday evening. Some light rain is possible to linger Wednesday morning but it won’t amount to much.

By Thursday we start to warm back up and so far our Memorial Day holiday weekending is shaping up to feel like summer. Early next week another front looks likely, so stay tuned for that timing.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Showers and storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 63.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 62. Morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool.

Thu: Low: 49. High: 76. Mostly cloudy and milder.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 83. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 88. Partly sunny.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 89. Partly sunny and breezy.

Memorial Day: Low: 68. High: 90. Partly cloudy and windy.

