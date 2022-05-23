Spring hanging on with highs in the 60s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a wet and stormy start to the work week. A slow-moving storm system will produce waves of rain and storms across Kansas today through Wednesday.

Scattered showers this afternoon will give way to a heavy, soaking rain (and thunder) after 3 p.m. in the Wichita area. Rain and storms are likely tonight and Tuesday before the activity slowly moves out on Wednesday.

While severe storms are unlikely, some of the rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals will easily exceed one to two inches (across south central Kansas) and some spots may see up to three, possibly four inches of rainfall by Wednesday.

Because of clouds and rain, the next few days will be cooler than normal with highs in the 60s. Later this week looks warm followed by hot and humid conditions as we head into the holiday weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely this afternoon. Wind: E/SE 10-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Showers and storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 63.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 64. Morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool.

Thu: Low: 49. High: 78. Partly cloudy and milder.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 85. Sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 89. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chance.

