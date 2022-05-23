Week of May 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the mental health sector.

MONDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant (LSCSW or LMSW) - Ablah Family Clinic | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $23-$26.81 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916191 | GraceMed Health Clinic has an additional 10 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Outpatient Masters Level Psychologist | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita | $46,800 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12023056 | St. Francis Ministries has an additional 11 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Mental Health Specialist | Rainbows United Inc. | Wichita | $40,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12023162 | Cox Machine Inc. has an additional 20 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: RN Registered Nurse-Senior Behavioral Health | Ascension Via Christi | Wichita | $26.76 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12023096 | Ascension Via Christi has an additional 552 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center | Andover | $44,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11939011 | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center has an additional 7 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

