Advertisement

Week of May 23: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the mental health sector.

MONDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant (LSCSW or LMSW) - Ablah Family Clinic | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $23-$26.81 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916191 | GraceMed Health Clinic has an additional 10 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Outpatient Masters Level Psychologist | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita | $46,800 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12023056 | St. Francis Ministries has an additional 11 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Mental Health Specialist | Rainbows United Inc. | Wichita | $40,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12023162 | Cox Machine Inc. has an additional 20 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: RN Registered Nurse-Senior Behavioral Health | Ascension Via Christi | Wichita | $26.76 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12023096 | Ascension Via Christi has an additional 552 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center | Andover | $44,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11939011 | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center has an additional 7 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on E Kellogg and Washington.
Downtown multi-car crash injures 1
McPherson 2022 graduating class.
McPherson College receives $25 million donation
Rain outlook for Monday through Tuesday.
A rainy start to the week
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Cleaning supplies for pools
Pool cleaning supply shortage might impact pool owners this summer

Latest News

Wichita police save man’s life during fentanyl overdose
KWCH Car Crash generic
One critical after Hutchinson crash involving 15-year-old driver
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to pizza magnate
One injured in Oaklawn shooting