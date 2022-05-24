Advertisement

Kansas House honors filmmaker Kevin Wilmott

The House presented filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Wilmott with a certificate recognizing...
The House presented filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Wilmott with a certificate recognizing his contributions to the state of Kansas through his work in the film industry.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House of Representatives took the time to honor one of the state’s own before wrapping up Monday.

The House presented filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Wilmott with a certificate recognizing his contributions to the state of Kansas through his work in the film industry.

Wilmott grew up in Junction City. He has since gone on to find success writing and directing films, including the Oscar-winning Black Klansman.

