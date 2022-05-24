Kansas House honors filmmaker Kevin Wilmott

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House of Representatives took the time to honor one of the state’s own before wrapping up Monday.

The House presented filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Wilmott with a certificate recognizing his contributions to the state of Kansas through his work in the film industry.

Wilmott grew up in Junction City. He has since gone on to find success writing and directing films, including the Oscar-winning Black Klansman.

