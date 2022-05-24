More rain to come Wednesday; then warming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving system will still be in the area on Wednesday, keeping the chances for rain in the forecast and keeping temperatures much cooler than average. An additional inch of rain is certainly possible for areas along and east of a Hays to Dodge City line. Flooding is the concern - severe weather is not.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s to start the day Wednesday, and only warm into the 50s for the afternoon. Best chances for showers will be in central and eastern Kansas around a low pressure that will still be swirling in the area.

Chances for rain begin shutting down Wednesday night, and what’s left for Thursday will be a few sprinkles for areas in eastern Kansas. A return to some sunshine should happen from west to east on Thursday as highs warm into the 60s and 70s.

Much, much warmer weather is on track for the Memorial Day weekend and many areas will be free of thunderstorm chances.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; off and on showers. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain likely. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Showers end, then cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 49.

Thu: High: 68 Decreasing clouds by afternoon.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 65 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

