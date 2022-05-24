“No viable threat” to Maize High after weapon report

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an email to parents and students, Maize Superintendent Dr. Chad Higgins said there is no evidence of a viable threat following a Crime Stoppers tip late Monday night to 911 reporting that a student would bring a gun to Maize High on Tuesday.

Higgins said there would be an increased police presence at Maize on Tuesday, the last day of school, and that student bags may be searched upon arrival. Higgins said that while staff does not want students to miss classroom time, parents should “prioritize their safety” in deciding whether to send their children to school.

“It also is essential to emphasize that the district will investigate all reports that come our way,” Higgins wrote. “Our absolute No. 1 goal is to keep students safe.”

