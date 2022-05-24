Advertisement

Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas

Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23, 2022. Sessions was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on outstanding warrants.(About Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Norton police officer arrested a “potentially violent and dangerous individual” during a traffic stop on Monday.

Dale Farris Sessions had outstanding warrants out of the United States District Court. He was wanted for probation violation and the Kenosha County, Wis. District Court for 2 counts of failure to register as a sexual offender.

Sessions was convicted of kidnapping and raping two hitchhikers in Kenosha, Wis. in 1975. He was sent to a mental hospital until he escaped in 1976. Sessions then lived under an alias for approximately 18 years until he was arrested again in 1994. Later that year, he was indicted for kidnapping a female juvenile with a firearm and spent 13 years in federal prison.

“Mr. Sessions has been eluding capture most of his life. His most recent stint of eluding law enforcement started when his warrants were issued in 2019,” according to the police department. “The U.S. Marshals were happy to have Mr. Sessions in custody stating, ‘Please tell me you guys actually who I think you have.’”

