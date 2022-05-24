Some Wichita gas stations up to $4.15 per gallon, higher costs adding to stress

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s hard to go a day without noticing the steep impact gas prices are having on everyday life and for many, relief may feel elusive. Some gas stations in the Wichita area are seeing fuel prices climb higher, reaching $4.15 per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Many are looking for ways to save. It’s not just gas prices, but many items needed for everyday life are costing more. For relief, one place to turn is your smartphone as different apps can offer ways to save a few extra dollars. But with the current situation, there is really no pleasant way to describe it.

“It’s like going in and cutting your own throat because it’s such a drain on your billfold,” said John Crego, among many in the Wichita area concerned with climbing costs.

It’s been no easier for Kisten Chock.

“At this point, I’m really just focused on the essentials and preparing for what could possibly happen,” she said.

Chock is considering her options to save on fuel. She said she’s looked into getting a bike, but points out factors like the weather don’t always make that a viable alternative. She’s also turning to her phone and different apps to help save.

“I’ve been trying to look into all of that to save,” she said. “Every penny counts”

One place to start is shopping around. Apps like GasBuddy and AAA (Triple-A) show prices in your area and the gas stations with the lowest price. You can also check out store loyalty and reward programs that can offer fuel discounts.

There are apps like Upside that partner with businesses to offer cashback including on gas.

Chris Wolgamott at Meritrust Credit Union says this can lead to beneficial savings but to do your homework before signing up.

“You just want to make sure that you’ve vetted the company a little bit or you’ve vetted the app a little bit just so you’re protecting your data,” he said.

The rewards on your credit card could also bring you some relief.

“Switching my credit card so the cashback for gas, but I also know that there’s only like a certain amount that you can get,” Chock said.

Wolgamott said it all comes back to being conscious of our spending.

“It’s really important that we’re watching our budgets and making sure that we’re not first overspending, but also that we’re staying within the limits that we set for ourselves,” he said.

Warehouse store memberships like Sam’s Club and Costco also offer discounted fuel to members. Wolgamott also said to make sure the savings you’re going after are worth it, that you’re not going so far out of your way that the time and expense negate the savings.

