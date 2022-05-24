Advertisement

Some Wichita gas stations up to $4.15 per gallon, higher costs adding to stress

Gas prices reached an all-time high in Wichita at $4.15 per gallon.
By Shawn Loging
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s hard to go a day without noticing the steep impact gas prices are having on everyday life and for many, relief may feel elusive. Some gas stations in the Wichita area are seeing fuel prices climb higher, reaching $4.15 per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Many are looking for ways to save. It’s not just gas prices, but many items needed for everyday life are costing more. For relief, one place to turn is your smartphone as different apps can offer ways to save a few extra dollars. But with the current situation, there is really no pleasant way to describe it.

“It’s like going in and cutting your own throat because it’s such a drain on your billfold,” said John Crego, among many in the Wichita area concerned with climbing costs.

It’s been no easier for Kisten Chock.

“At this point, I’m really just focused on the essentials and preparing for what could possibly happen,” she said.

Chock is considering her options to save on fuel. She said she’s looked into getting a bike, but points out factors like the weather don’t always make that a viable alternative. She’s also turning to her phone and different apps to help save.

“I’ve been trying to look into all of that to save,” she said. “Every penny counts”

One place to start is shopping around. Apps like GasBuddy and AAA (Triple-A) show prices in your area and the gas stations with the lowest price. You can also check out store loyalty and reward programs that can offer fuel discounts.

There are apps like Upside that partner with businesses to offer cashback including on gas.

Chris Wolgamott at Meritrust Credit Union says this can lead to beneficial savings but to do your homework before signing up.

“You just want to make sure that you’ve vetted the company a little bit or you’ve vetted the app a little bit just so you’re protecting your data,” he said.

The rewards on your credit card could also bring you some relief.

“Switching my credit card so the cashback for gas, but I also know that there’s only like a certain amount that you can get,” Chock said.

Wolgamott said it all comes back to being conscious of our spending.

“It’s really important that we’re watching our budgets and making sure that we’re not first overspending, but also that we’re staying within the limits that we set for ourselves,” he said.

Warehouse store memberships like Sam’s Club and Costco also offer discounted fuel to members. Wolgamott also said to make sure the savings you’re going after are worth it, that you’re not going so far out of your way that the time and expense negate the savings.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to pizza magnate
Today's rainfall forecast.
Potential of heavy rains in Kansas today/tonight
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
2 Cowley County residents scammed out of $36,500
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor, councilman, police chief receive death threats

Latest News

Operation Fly Formula KWCH
Focus on formula shortage continues
Railroad crossing work will require detour of more than 100 miles in southwest Kansas.
SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas
Robert Mans was arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of Shalan Gannon.
Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for 2020 death of woman