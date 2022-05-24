Advertisement

Steady showers, but no severe storms

Wichita area storm timeline.
Wichita area storm timeline.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain continues to fall and we should get used to it because it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Heavy rain this morning will taper-off into showers this afternoon but will intensify overnight into Wednesday morning.

Additional rainfall of 1-2″ is expected through Wednesday afternoon and when you factor in previous rainfall of over an inch, flooding remains a concern. Most of the area is under a flood watch through Wednesday.

Because of clouds and rain, today and tomorrow will stay cooler than normal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As the sun returns on Thursday so do high temperatures in the 70s. Friday and the holiday weekend will be even hotter and humid.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers and storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy; good chance of rain/thunder. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Morning storms taper-off into showers. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 59.

Thu: Low: 49. High: 74. Decreasing clouds and milder.

Fri: Low: 55. High: 83. Sunny and warm.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 89. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Monday: Low: 72. High: 91. Mostly sunny, hot, and windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to pizza magnate
Today's rainfall forecast.
Potential of heavy rains in Kansas today/tonight
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
2 Cowley County residents scammed out of $36,500
Wichita police use Narcan to save man’s life
KWCH Car Crash generic
One critical after Hutchinson crash involving 15-year-old driver

Latest News

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor, councilman receive death threat
McPherson College receives a $25 million donation.
McPherson College receives $25 million donation
The House presented filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Wilmott with a certificate recognizing...
Kansas House honors filmmaker Kevin Wilmott
Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing
Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing