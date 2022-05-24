Steady showers, but no severe storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain continues to fall and we should get used to it because it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Heavy rain this morning will taper-off into showers this afternoon but will intensify overnight into Wednesday morning.

Additional rainfall of 1-2″ is expected through Wednesday afternoon and when you factor in previous rainfall of over an inch, flooding remains a concern. Most of the area is under a flood watch through Wednesday.

Because of clouds and rain, today and tomorrow will stay cooler than normal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. As the sun returns on Thursday so do high temperatures in the 70s. Friday and the holiday weekend will be even hotter and humid.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers and storms; heavy rain at times. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy; good chance of rain/thunder. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Morning storms taper-off into showers. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 59.

Thu: Low: 49. High: 74. Decreasing clouds and milder.

Fri: Low: 55. High: 83. Sunny and warm.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 89. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Monday: Low: 72. High: 91. Mostly sunny, hot, and windy.

