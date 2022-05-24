Advertisement

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

Railroad crossing work will require detour of more than 100 miles in southwest Kansas.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Lakin on K25 north to Leoti, then east on K96 to Scott City and then south to Garden City on US83, KDOT explained.

“The closure is necessary to allow Pioneer Lines to replace the crossing and concrete pavement located located five miles west of Garden City between North Sherlock and North Anderson,” the department specified.

