Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for 2020 death of woman

Robert Mans was arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of Shalan Gannon.
Robert Mans was arrested in connection to the disappearance and murder of Shalan Gannon.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was sentenced on Monday to more than 22 years in prison in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 50, of Wichita, was sentenced in Marion County District Court to 228 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility on one count of voluntary manslaughter and 43 months for one count of aggravated battery. Senior Judge Mark S. Braun sentenced Mans to serve the sentences consecutively and required him to register as a violent offender. Mans pleaded guilty to the charges on April 18.

Shalan Niccole Gannon
Shalan Niccole Gannon(KBI)

Mans was convicted of the charges in connection with the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita. Authorities said Gannon was killed on or about April 8, 2020. She was reported missing on April 11, and her body was found in June 2020 in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County. Mans was charged in October 2020.

A second defendant associated with the case, Jack Kirkby, 39, of Wichita, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of criminal desecration and was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

