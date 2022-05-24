Wichita mayor, councilman receive death threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Councilman Brandon Johnson and Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that they received a death threat on Monday morning.

Johnson says, “the threat was received at 8 am today. The threat was that we would die if a new chief were appointed. It was worded in a weird way. There was a reference to the new world order and a name that hasn’t been confirmed yet.”

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) declined to comment at this time; however, councilman Johnson says he was made aware of the threat this morning from WPD.

