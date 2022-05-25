Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke from the floor of the Senate Wednesday about the...
Schumer urges Senate action in wake of Uvalde school shooting
KDHE
KDHE announces free COVID-19 tests for vulnerable communities
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Sunflower Summer launches May 28 with 90 venues
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz, McCormick race heads toward recount in Pa. Senate primary