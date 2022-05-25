Advertisement

All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room

Robb Elementary School Shooting
Robb Elementary School Shooting(MGN Online / UCISD Robb Elementary)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - A law enforcement official says all those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same classroom. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez tells CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. That’s about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting. Authorities say the 18-year-old shooter is also dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor, councilman, police chief receive death threats

Latest News

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Police responding to active incident in NW Wichita
Andover tornado at City Hall
Andover leaders approve demolition, repairs at Central Park, add to recovery group
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Operation Fly Formula KWCH
Search for answers in baby formula shortage continues