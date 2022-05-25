Andover leaders approve demolition, repairs at Central Park, add to recovery group

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a month after an EF-3 tornado hit parts of Andover and southeast Sedgwick County, Andover’s city council is moving forward with plans for cleanup efforts in the city, including at the city’s main park.

Tuesday night, Andover City Council members selected a Wichita company to demolish the storage building next to Andover’s dog park in Central Park and approved repairs to fencing.

The city also appointed two new members to the Long-Term Recovery Committee. The group, led by United Way of the Plains, consists of leaders from Butler and Sedgwick counties along with nonprofit groups and businesses. Starting next month, the recovery committee will meet to consider requests for help submitted by United Way case managers.

“It’s put a lot more belief in humanity, I think in a lot of us,” Andover City Administrator Jennifer McCausland said of the community rebuilding effort. “Everything is so divisive. nowadays Nothing like a tornado to bring people together. So, nobody has any hidden agendas, everybody wants to help each other. And everybody is coming from a good place in their hearts.”

The Long-Term Recovery Committee plans to meet weekly, starting June 8.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.