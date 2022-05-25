Advertisement

Andover leaders approve demolition, repairs at Central Park, add to recovery group

Andover tornado at City Hall
Andover tornado at City Hall
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a month after an EF-3 tornado hit parts of Andover and southeast Sedgwick County, Andover’s city council is moving forward with plans for cleanup efforts in the city, including at the city’s main park.

Tuesday night, Andover City Council members selected a Wichita company to demolish the storage building next to Andover’s dog park in Central Park and approved repairs to fencing.

The city also appointed two new members to the Long-Term Recovery Committee. The group, led by United Way of the Plains, consists of leaders from Butler and Sedgwick counties along with nonprofit groups and businesses. Starting next month, the recovery committee will meet to consider requests for help submitted by United Way case managers.

“It’s put a lot more belief in humanity, I think in a lot of us,” Andover City Administrator Jennifer McCausland said of the community rebuilding effort. “Everything is so divisive. nowadays Nothing like a tornado to bring people together. So, nobody has any hidden agendas, everybody wants to help each other. And everybody is coming from a good place in their hearts.”

The Long-Term Recovery Committee plans to meet weekly, starting June 8.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to pizza magnate
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor, councilman, police chief receive death threats
Today's rainfall forecast.
Potential of heavy rains in Kansas today/tonight
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
2 Cowley County residents scammed out of $36,500

Latest News

Rose Hill charity sale
Rose Hill sale raises money for Andover tornado victims
The tornado didn’t just close their school, there are students and staff members at Prairie...
Prairie Creek teachers, students focused on finishing year strong after tornado
The Triplett family gets help from family and friends, clearing their property to rebuild their...
Wichita Area Builders Association compiles list of local, licensed contractors
Volunteers help to clean up debris
Volunteers spend day helping with debris cleanup in Andover