Building You: John Hwang of Rainier Arms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring this month.

John Hwang is the founder and CEO of Rainier Arms. The company was founded in Washington-state in 2005. Rainier Arms has expanded to include a machine shop, distribution center, and the Rainier Firearms Academy in Wichita.

Hwang also founded the non-profit, The Resilient Warrior, which helps veterans with transitional housing in Harper, Kansas. He is also the chairman of the Good Shepherd Mission, which supports more than 3,000 missionaries around the world.

“We hire a lot of veterans and we want to take care of those people who’ve taken care of us,” said Hwang. “We’re very passionate about helping our veterans because they definitely deserve it.”

Rainer Arms is currently hiring a CNC programmer who is proficient with SolidWorks.

To apply for the role, call Rainer Firearms Academy at (253) 218-4974.

