Drying out; heating up soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving storm system will start to move out of Kansas on Thursday, bringing an end to the rain and allowing temperatures to warm up rather dramatically for the holiday weekend. In most cases, temperatures will be back above normal as early as Friday.

Clouds and showers will linger over central and eastern Kansas into the night with lows in the 40s and 50s. The northwest winds will be a little gusty around the state.

Although it may start out cloudy Thursday morning, we should see a clearing trend into the afternoon from west to east. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s with northwest winds continuing.

Much warmer temperatures are on the way Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Expect the heat to intensify by the weekend with sunny skies and gusty south winds that could lead to some choppy water on area lakes. The strongest winds are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-15.

Fri: High: 79 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

