Kansans react to Texas school shooting, discuss changes they’d like to see

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the conversation about current gun laws surfaces as some wonder if legal changes could have prevented the deaths of 21 people including 19 children.

How do Kansans view gun laws? Eyewitness News spoke with people Wednesday, reacting to Tuesday’s shooting in south Texas and what changes they would like to see.

Looking at a survey of Kansans, some gun legislation does see broad support. Sharon Moody said she wants to see action and voiced support for measures like background checks, mental health services and limits on purchasing certain guns.

“I strongly believe in prayer, and I have great faith, but faith without works, without changing things, it’s not going to quit,” she said.

She added that she’s “happy to be a citizen of the United States of America,” but thinks “we can do much, much better.”

Doug Kinley is also among many deeply saddened by what happened, but unsure of what can or should be done to prevent similar tragedy from unfolding again.

“I can’t imagine sending your kid to school and him not coming home because someone shot him,” Kinley said. “…People, we need to do something, I’m just not sure what.”

While Kinley said he wishes he had the answer, he said the bigger issue is more complicated than just looking at guns.

“There are people who think it’s a gun problem and there’s definitely a gun-component problem, but it’s more a people problem than it is a gun problem,” he said.

The 2019 Kansas Speaks Survey asked people in the Sunflower State about gun ownership. Background checks are supported by 90 percent of Kansans surveyed. Preventing sales to people reported to police for mental health crises or convicted of a crime also had a wide margin of support. But regulations concerning assault rifles and high-capacity magazines received far less support. The Kansas Speaks Survey also found most Kansans support a three-day waiting period for someone to take a gun home after purchasing it and requiring someone to be at least 21 years old to buy a gun.

Emporia State Political Scientist Dr. Michael Smith said one of the biggest obstacles for Congress to act is gun rights groups being a prominent voice against most measures.

While in the last year, the House has passed some bills looking at background checks, with the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate, they went nowhere.

“When it comes to political organizing, the NRA and their allies are very, very strong and I believe it’s their grassroots strength and not just their money that gives them this strength,” Dr. Smith said.

