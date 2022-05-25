Advertisement

KDHE announces free COVID-19 tests for vulnerable communities

KDHE
KDHE(KDHE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced today that it is partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT) to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests directly to Kansans in vulnerable communities. Kansas can now visit AccessCovidTests.org to check if their zip code is eligible.

By visiting AccessCovidTests.org, Kansans will be able enter their zip code to see if free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in their area.

Kansans who need more support in ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas

Latest News

Operation Fly Formula KWCH
Search for answers in baby formula shortage continues
Officials are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country...
CDC forecasts surge in COVID deaths, hospitalizations
Human Milk for Human Babies - Kansas Facebook page
Reno County moms helping others scrambling to find baby formula
Two Reno County mothers are helping to address the baby formula shortage by donating frozen...
Reno County moms helping others scrambling to find baby formula