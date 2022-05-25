KDHE announces free COVID-19 tests for vulnerable communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced today that it is partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT) to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests directly to Kansans in vulnerable communities. Kansas can now visit AccessCovidTests.org to check if their zip code is eligible.

By visiting AccessCovidTests.org, Kansans will be able enter their zip code to see if free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in their area.

Kansans who need more support in ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

