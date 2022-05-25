Advertisement

Man sentenced to 17 years in prison following multi-year crime spree

Wichita police arrested Jacob Caddell Wednesday night (6/2/2021) following a chase and crash...
Wichita police arrested Jacob Caddell Wednesday night (6/2/2021) following a chase and crash that ended near at Central and Hillside.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been sentenced for shooting another man and robbing a business in south Wichita on Thursday. District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jacob Caddell, 21 of Wichita, to 206 months in prison.

Police said on May 29, 2019, a man in his 20′s told police three young men stole his car. They later called and said they were going to return it. While the man waited near 31st Street South and Meridian, one of the men shot him in the face. He was able to give officers a description of the man who shot him.

On June 1, 2021, the Kwik Shop at 2700 S. Oliver was robbed by two men. The men took $180.00 from the cash register and $770.00 in tobacco products.

On June 2, 2021, a Wichita police officer saw the stolen car traveling 80 mph on W. Kellogg. The officer tried to stop the car but discontinued the chase near Grove and Central. A mile later, the stolen car crashed into another car near Central and Hillside. The driver ran from the crash carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

With the help of a police service dog, Jacob Caddell was found hiding in a garage in the 400 block of N. Chautauqua. He was treated at a hospital for dog bites. Police later found the AR-15 rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. Stolen cigarettes and cigars from the Kwik Shop were found in the wrecked vehicle.

On April 14, 2022, Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery. One of the aggravated battery charges was for an injured person in the second car at Central and Hillside. Charges are pending against the other suspect in the armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Better Business Bureau warns of baby formula scams
BBB warns of formula scams
BBB warns of formula scams
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Rose Hill School district issues statement following last week’s Amber Alert
John Hwang of Rainier Arms
Building You: John Hwang of Rainier Arms
Building You: John Hwang of Rainier Arms
Building You: John Hwang of Rainier Arms