Man sentenced to 17 years in prison following multi-year crime spree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been sentenced for shooting another man and robbing a business in south Wichita on Thursday. District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jacob Caddell, 21 of Wichita, to 206 months in prison.

Police said on May 29, 2019, a man in his 20′s told police three young men stole his car. They later called and said they were going to return it. While the man waited near 31st Street South and Meridian, one of the men shot him in the face. He was able to give officers a description of the man who shot him.

On June 1, 2021, the Kwik Shop at 2700 S. Oliver was robbed by two men. The men took $180.00 from the cash register and $770.00 in tobacco products.

On June 2, 2021, a Wichita police officer saw the stolen car traveling 80 mph on W. Kellogg. The officer tried to stop the car but discontinued the chase near Grove and Central. A mile later, the stolen car crashed into another car near Central and Hillside. The driver ran from the crash carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

With the help of a police service dog, Jacob Caddell was found hiding in a garage in the 400 block of N. Chautauqua. He was treated at a hospital for dog bites. Police later found the AR-15 rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. Stolen cigarettes and cigars from the Kwik Shop were found in the wrecked vehicle.

On April 14, 2022, Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery. One of the aggravated battery charges was for an injured person in the second car at Central and Hillside. Charges are pending against the other suspect in the armed robbery.

