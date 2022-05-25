More rain and below-normal temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet Wednesday morning and the rain will only intensify during the day. Most of south-central Kansas has picked up between 2-4″ of rainfall since Monday and an additional 1-2″ of rain through tonight will aggravate current flooding concerns.

Even though the rain retreats on Thursday morning, the clouds promise to hang around most of the day. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s tomorrow, but that keeps us well below normal for late May.

Sunshine, building heat, and humidity will be the weather story as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will feel like 95-100 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

The three-day weekend also looks dry. In fact, our next chance of rain and storms does return until Wednesday and/or Thursday of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with rain and thunder. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 59.

Tonight: Evening rain, then cloudy with showers. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Showers early otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 81. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 85. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 91. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 88. Sunny and windy.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 87. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.