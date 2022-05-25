Police responding to active incident in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that police are responding to an active incident in the 500 block of N. Milstead in northwest Wichita. Dispatchers did not provide additional information as we attempt to gather more information.

The KWCH reporter on the scene says there is a large police presence, including SWAT, in the area, in additional to at least two EMS vehicles. We do not have any additional information from police, but as we follow the story we will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.