Rose Hill School district issues statement following last week’s Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing as a social worker, took her son from the Rose Hill Elementary School. The boy's father, Zachary Sisk, was allegedly driving the getaway car.(Noble County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rose Hill School District is responding to a situation that led to an Amber Alert last Friday.

A boy was kidnapped from the Rose Hill District Daycare by his non-custodial parents after his mother posed as a social worker. He was found safe several hours in Oklahoma.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the district said the kidnapping was “pre-planned, elaborate and very calculated.” The district went on to say that it is taking time to review its procedures with child safety as the focus, and will update all families with any enhancements on its practices and procedures prior to the planned reopening of daycare on Tuesday, May 31.

The child’s parents, Danielle Banzet and Zachary Sisk, are being held on eight charges in the Noble County Jail in Oklahoma. They include kidnapping, drugs, and felons in possession of weapons.

