Sunflower Summer launches May 28 with 90 venues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An educational program that allowed more than 71,000 Kansans last summer to access museums, zoos, historic landmarks and outdoor locations for free will kick off May 28 with more venues to help promote family engagement and keep students learning during the summer months. The Sunflower Summer Program, which is being funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas students, will launch May 28 and run through Aug. 14.

During this time, adults can visit sunflowersummer.org to learn more about the program. The updated app will be available to download May 28 to phones or tablet devices. People who retained the app on their device from last summer do not need to download another copy - they will receive an electronic notice to simply update their app to the 2022 version. The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. An adult will need to register their family members and include their county and school district.

Each Kansas child pre-K-18 years of age, as well as students in 18-21-year-old programs, and up to two accompanying adults may access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.

The venues include Kansas State Parks, Wichita Wind Surge games, museum tours, shows, celebrations and more. More information, including a full list of participating venues and a frequently asked questions section, is available at www.sunflowersummer.org.

