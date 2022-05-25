Top of the Class 2022 - Amala John

Amala John - Hesston High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 6th place in Business Ethics at FBLA national conference, National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation, Principal’s Honor Roll three consecutive years, National Honor Society member, AMC10 and AMC12 school winner, Received 1 at State Piano Competition

High School Involvement: STAND, Future Business Leaders of America, Tennis, Winter Play, Band, National Honor Society

Amala John, Madeline Duncan, Jenna McCulloch, Kellon Johnsen

Favorite Food: Indian Chicken puffs

Favorite Movie: Big Hero 6

Favorite Singer/Group: Impossible to name

Dream Job: Business Owner

Fun Fact about Yourself: Little kids are my favorite age group to hang out with.

College & Major: I’ll go to K-State to major in computer science.

Future Plans: I plan on receiving a bachelor’s degree in computer science with an entrepreneurship minor and then starting a business.

