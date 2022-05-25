Top of the Class 2022 - Amala John
Amala John from Hesston High School
Amala John - Hesston High School
Academic Honors & Awards: 6th place in Business Ethics at FBLA national conference, National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation, Principal’s Honor Roll three consecutive years, National Honor Society member, AMC10 and AMC12 school winner, Received 1 at State Piano Competition
High School Involvement: STAND, Future Business Leaders of America, Tennis, Winter Play, Band, National Honor Society
Favorite Food: Indian Chicken puffs
Favorite Movie: Big Hero 6
Favorite Singer/Group: Impossible to name
Dream Job: Business Owner
Fun Fact about Yourself: Little kids are my favorite age group to hang out with.
College & Major: I’ll go to K-State to major in computer science.
Future Plans: I plan on receiving a bachelor’s degree in computer science with an entrepreneurship minor and then starting a business.
