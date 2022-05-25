Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Amala John

Amala John from Hesston High School
Amala John - Hesston High School
Amala John - Hesston High School(Carrie Weber)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Amala John - Hesston High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 6th place in Business Ethics at FBLA national conference, National Merit Scholarship Program Letter of Commendation, Principal’s Honor Roll three consecutive years, National Honor Society member, AMC10 and AMC12 school winner, Received 1 at State Piano Competition

High School Involvement: STAND, Future Business Leaders of America, Tennis, Winter Play, Band, National Honor Society

Amala John, Madeline Duncan, Jenna McCulloch, Kellon Johnsen

Favorite Food: Indian Chicken puffs

Favorite Movie: Big Hero 6

Favorite Singer/Group: Impossible to name

Dream Job: Business Owner

Fun Fact about Yourself: Little kids are my favorite age group to hang out with.

College & Major: I’ll go to K-State to major in computer science.

Future Plans: I plan on receiving a bachelor’s degree in computer science with an entrepreneurship minor and then starting a business.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier