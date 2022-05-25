Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Ashlyn Luna

Ashlyn Luna from El Dorado High School
Ashlyn Luna - El Dorado High School
Ashlyn Luna - El Dorado High School(Sarah Bode-Clark Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Ashlyn Luna - El Dorado High School

Honors and Awards: Will be graduating Summa Cum Laude, Soroptimist Outstanding Citizenship Award recipient, Junior Rotarian (for local Rotary Club), SunGroup Senior Student of the Week, Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Involvement: Student Council, KAY Club (3-year president), National Honor Society, tennis, technical theatre, bowling, prom committee, scholars’ bowl

Payton Steadman, Ashlyn Luna, Lily Hilgenfeld, Allison Waldt

Favorite Food: My grandma’s homemade enchiladas

Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite Singer/Group: Earth, Wind & Fire

Dream Job: Executive director

Fun Fact: I am the proud owner of a large collection of fun socks

College and Major: Wichita State University, major in Business Management with an emphasis in Nonprofit Management

Future Plans: I hope to get involved at WSU through the Professional Edge Program and the Community Service Board. I also hope to earn an internship at a local nonprofit. My goal is to run my own nonprofit organization one day.

