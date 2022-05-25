Top of the Class 2022 - Ashlynn Miracle

Ashlynn Miracle - Cunningham High School

Academic Honors: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Cunningham High School Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Track, Cheerleading, Pepclub, National Honors Society (Chapter President), Youth Core Mentoring Program- Mentor, STUCO

Kennedy Glover, Ashlynn Miracle, Ben Monday, Olivia Straight

Favorite Food: Chocolate chip cookies

Favorite Movie: The Chronicles of Narnia

Favorite Singer/Group: Cody Johnson

Dream Job: Social worker

Fun Fact: I have never been to the ocean

College & Major: Pratt Community College & Social Work

Future Plans: After receiving my associate’s degree in social work at PCC, I will transfer to Wichita State University to work toward receiving my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

