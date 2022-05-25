Top of the Class 2022 - Ashlynn Miracle
Ashlynn Miracle from Cunningham High School
Ashlynn Miracle - Cunningham High School
Academic Honors: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Cunningham High School Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Volleyball, Track, Cheerleading, Pepclub, National Honors Society (Chapter President), Youth Core Mentoring Program- Mentor, STUCO
Favorite Food: Chocolate chip cookies
Favorite Movie: The Chronicles of Narnia
Favorite Singer/Group: Cody Johnson
Dream Job: Social worker
Fun Fact: I have never been to the ocean
College & Major: Pratt Community College & Social Work
Future Plans: After receiving my associate’s degree in social work at PCC, I will transfer to Wichita State University to work toward receiving my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.
