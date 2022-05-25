Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Brad Beck

Brad Beck from Great Bend High School
Brad Beck - Great Bend High School
Brad Beck - Great Bend High School(Jacob Isaacson Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Brad Beck - Great Bend High School

Academic Honors & Awards: All A honor roll (9th-12th grade), top 10% of class

High School Involvement: Football, Baseball, National Honor Society, Kansas Association for Youth, Pep Club, Western Athletic Conference Leadership Team, Random Acts of Kindness Club.

Rylee Croft, Brad Beck, Pierce Hamma, Robert Clausel

Favorite Food: Mexican Food

Favorite Movie: Step Brothers

Favorite Singer/Group: Cody Johnson

Dream Job: Physical Therapist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I can juggle just about anything

College & Major: Barton Community College, Athletic Training

Future Plans: Get a Masters degree in Athletic Training then a Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy

