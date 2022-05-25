Top of the Class 2022 - Brad Beck
Brad Beck from Great Bend High School
Academic Honors & Awards: All A honor roll (9th-12th grade), top 10% of class
High School Involvement: Football, Baseball, National Honor Society, Kansas Association for Youth, Pep Club, Western Athletic Conference Leadership Team, Random Acts of Kindness Club.
Favorite Food: Mexican Food
Favorite Movie: Step Brothers
Favorite Singer/Group: Cody Johnson
Dream Job: Physical Therapist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I can juggle just about anything
College & Major: Barton Community College, Athletic Training
Future Plans: Get a Masters degree in Athletic Training then a Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy
