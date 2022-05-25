Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Brianna Wasson

Brianna Wasson from Douglass High School
Brianna Wasson - Douglass High School
Brianna Wasson - Douglass High School(Ranee Wasson)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brianna Wasson - Douglass High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 6th Hour Historical Award, Algebra 2 Student of the Year, 2018-2019 Geometry Student of the Year, Chemistry Student of the Year, Superior 1 Rating on Drumline, Perfect score on Marimba Trio, Academic Excellence in Precalculus, Academic Excellence Award, Academic Excellence in English 1, Governors’ Scholars Award Program

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field, Scholars Bowl, Band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society, Student Athlete Leadership Team, Student Council

Favorite Food: Ribeye Steak

Favorite Movie: the original Cinderella

Favorite Singer/Group: Skillet

Dream Job: Professional Musician

Fun Fact about Myself: I’m ambidextrous, so I’m not right or left handed.

College & Major: Butler Community College, majoring in mathematics and performance music

Future Plans: to attend college then go on to become a statistician and a musician

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier