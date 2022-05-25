Top of the Class 2022 - Brianna Wasson

Brianna Wasson - Douglass High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 6th Hour Historical Award, Algebra 2 Student of the Year, 2018-2019 Geometry Student of the Year, Chemistry Student of the Year, Superior 1 Rating on Drumline, Perfect score on Marimba Trio, Academic Excellence in Precalculus, Academic Excellence Award, Academic Excellence in English 1, Governors’ Scholars Award Program

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field, Scholars Bowl, Band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society, Student Athlete Leadership Team, Student Council

Favorite Food: Ribeye Steak

Favorite Movie: the original Cinderella

Favorite Singer/Group: Skillet

Dream Job: Professional Musician

Fun Fact about Myself: I’m ambidextrous, so I’m not right or left handed.

College & Major: Butler Community College, majoring in mathematics and performance music

Future Plans: to attend college then go on to become a statistician and a musician

