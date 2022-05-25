Top of the Class 2022 - Caden Rowan

Caden Rowan - Ellinwood High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 2022 Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Central Prairie League Scholar (2 yrs), High School Honor Roll (all semesters of attendance), Barton County Community College President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 Semester, 1st Team All-league Scholar’s Bowl, Certificates of Recognition (3), Certificates of Scholarship (3), Certificates of Merit (2), Letters and Distinguished Scholastic Achievements (DSA) in the following activities: Band (3 letters and 3 DSA), Forensics (3 letters and 2 DSA), Show Choir (2 letters and 2 DSA), Debate (1 letter), Scholars Bowl (1 letter), Concert Choir (1 DSA).

High School Involvement: 4-H for nine years (2010 - 2019) and held many positions such as secretary and vice president. Barton County Community College’s Theatre Department for eight years (2014 - present) as an actor, musician, and many technical positions. High school musical for five years (2016 - 2020) as an actor and stage manager. High school band for four years (2018 - 2022) and brass choir and jazz band for two of those years (2019 - 2021) as a section leader and running the band as the student conductor. Forensics for four years (2018 - 2022) and Debate for one year (2018) as a team captain in Forensics. Competed in the Fort Hays State Math Relays as a captain for my school’s team for three years (2018 - 2019, 2021). Show choir, Mystic Blues, for three years (2019 - 2022) as a section leader and student conductor, and my school’s concert choir for one year (2018) as a section leader. Member of NHS (the National Honors Society) for three years (2019 - 2022) as the secretary. Member in FBLA (the Future Business Leaders of America) for two years (2019 - 2020). Golf for two years (2021 - 2022) as a Junior and Senior Varsity member. Captain of my school’s Scholar’s Bowl team for two years (2020 - 2022).

Caden Rowan, Jorah Harbaugh, Aubree Sullivan, R.J. Richard

Favorite Food: Cheeseburgers!

Favorite Movie: Interstellar

Favorite Singer/Group: Imagine Dragons

Dream Job: Orthopedic Surgeon

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am currently a Nationally Registered EMT

College & Major: Kansas State University, Double-Major in Pre-Med Human Health Biology and Vocal Music Performance

Future Plans: I plan to attend Kansas State University and double major in Human Health Biology and Vocal Performance. From there I intend to attend medical school and receive my M.D. With this, I hope to come back to Kansas and work in underserved areas as a physician, paying it forward to the community that raised me.

