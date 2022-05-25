Top of the Class 2022 - Carly Parker

Carly Parker - Andover Central High School

Academic Honors & Awards: KVA All-Academic First Team 20-21; Published essay in the Voices of Kansas Academic Journal 2021; member of National Honor Society; top 10% of graduating class from ACHS; graduating with Summa Cum Laude honor; Kansas Board of Regents Scholar 2022; a recipient of an academic letter.

High School Involvement: Member of the women’s volleyball team for 4 years (team captain for 2021), Member of the women’s basketball team for 4 years, member of student council for 3 years (class president from 9th - 11th grade), member of Kids for Kids club for two years, member of National Honor Society for 2 years, and a member of Spanish National Honor Society for 2 years.

Carly Parker, Thomas Mies, Marissa Aulbach, Chase Maier

Favorite Food: Mint Chocolate chip ice cream

Favorite Movie: Dirty Dancing

Favorite Singer/Group: Harry Styles

Dream Job: My dream job is a neurologist.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I had a Frenectomy when I was in seventh grade.

College & Major: I am planning to attend Case Western Reserve University to study Neuroscience on the Pre-med track.

Future Plans: I plan to complete my undergraduate program at CWRU before going to medical school to earn a MD-PHD degree.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.