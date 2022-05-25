Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier
Chase Maier from Hoisington High School
Academic Honors & Awards: K-State University Scholar Award, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, USD 431 Outstanding Academic Achievement, Principal’s Honor Roll 7 semesters, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Student leadership, FBLA, Football, Basketball, and Tennis
Favorite Food: Tacos
Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump
Favorite Singer/Group: Alan Jackson
Dream Job: John Deere Engineer
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have my own herd of cattle
College & Major: K-State, Biological Systems Engineering
Future Plans: To find a job as an engineer for an off-road equipment manufacturer
