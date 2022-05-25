Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier

Chase Maier - Hoisington High School

Academic Honors & Awards: K-State University Scholar Award, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, USD 431 Outstanding Academic Achievement, Principal’s Honor Roll 7 semesters, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Student leadership, FBLA, Football, Basketball, and Tennis

Carly Parker, Thomas Mies, Marissa Aulbach, Chase Maier

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite Singer/Group: Alan Jackson

Dream Job: John Deere Engineer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have my own herd of cattle

College & Major: K-State, Biological Systems Engineering

Future Plans: To find a job as an engineer for an off-road equipment manufacturer

