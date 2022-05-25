Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier

Chase Maier from Hoisington High School
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School(Ava North Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chase Maier - Hoisington High School

Academic Honors & Awards: K-State University Scholar Award, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, USD 431 Outstanding Academic Achievement, Principal’s Honor Roll 7 semesters, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Student leadership, FBLA, Football, Basketball, and Tennis

Carly Parker, Thomas Mies, Marissa Aulbach, Chase Maier

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite Singer/Group: Alan Jackson

Dream Job: John Deere Engineer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have my own herd of cattle

College & Major: K-State, Biological Systems Engineering

Future Plans: To find a job as an engineer for an off-road equipment manufacturer

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss