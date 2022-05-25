Top of the Class 2022 - Chelsea Coleman
Chelsea Coleman - Argonia High School
Academic Honors & Awards: I was awarded A Honor Roll-1st Semester and 2nd Semester my freshman year. A Honor Roll-1st Semester and 2nd Semester for my sophomore year of high school. The following honors are from my junior year of high school: B Honor Roll-1st Semester, A Honor Roll-2nd Semester. The honors that I have received from my first semester of my senior year are A Honor Roll-1st Semester, I have received the Work Ethic Gold Award every year of high school. In volleyball I was awarded All-League 1st Team my senior year. For basketball I was awarded All-League 1st Team my sophomore year as well as All-State Honorable Mention and All-League 2nd Team my junior year of high school.
High School Involvement: I am involved in Kay Club, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and I participate in volleyball and basketball.
Favorite Food: French Toast
Favorite Movie: The Hangover
Favorite Singer/Group: Luke Combs
Dream Job: Athletic Trainer for the Kansas Men’s Basketball Team
Fun Fact about Yourself: I can trill my tongue.
College & Major: Sterling College, double major in finance and marketing.
Future Plans: After graduating high school, I will be attending Sterling College to pursue my academic and athletic career. While playing collegiate volleyball, I will be working towards double majoring in finance and marketing.
