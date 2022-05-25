Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Chelsea Coleman

Chelsea Coleman from Argonia High School
Chelsea Coleman - Argonia High School
Chelsea Coleman - Argonia High School(Richelle Green/R. Green Photograph)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chelsea Coleman - Argonia High School

Academic Honors & Awards: I was awarded A Honor Roll-1st Semester and 2nd Semester my freshman year. A Honor Roll-1st Semester and 2nd Semester for my sophomore year of high school. The following honors are from my junior year of high school: B Honor Roll-1st Semester, A Honor Roll-2nd Semester. The honors that I have received from my first semester of my senior year are A Honor Roll-1st Semester, I have received the Work Ethic Gold Award every year of high school. In volleyball I was awarded All-League 1st Team my senior year. For basketball I was awarded All-League 1st Team my sophomore year as well as All-State Honorable Mention and All-League 2nd Team my junior year of high school.

High School Involvement: I am involved in Kay Club, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and I participate in volleyball and basketball.

Chelsea Coleman, Ty Fulbright, Olivia Rome, Dawson Stover

Favorite Food: French Toast

Favorite Movie: The Hangover

Favorite Singer/Group: Luke Combs

Dream Job: Athletic Trainer for the Kansas Men’s Basketball Team

Fun Fact about Yourself: I can trill my tongue.

College & Major: Sterling College, double major in finance and marketing.

Future Plans: After graduating high school, I will be attending Sterling College to pursue my academic and athletic career. While playing collegiate volleyball, I will be working towards double majoring in finance and marketing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Police in Norton, Kan., arrested Dale Farris Sessions during a traffic stop on Monday, May 23,...
Sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in NW Kansas
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor, councilman, police chief receive death threats

Latest News

Cooper Traffas - Attica High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Cooper Traffas
Brodie Perdue - Arkansas City High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Brodie Perdue
Lauren Brown - Andover High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lauren Brown
Carly Parker - Andover Central High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Carly Parker