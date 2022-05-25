Top of the Class 2022 - Christian Ramirez-Chavez

Christian Ramirez-Chavez - Garden City High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4 Academic Letters, Governors Scholar

High School Involvement: Math Relay (Captain), HALO (Hispanic American Leadership Organization), Scholars Bowl, FBLA(Future Business Leaders of America, NHS(National Honors Society), Tennis

Christian Ramirez-Chavez, Sierra Dunlap, Vijay Muthukumar, Hagen Wright

Favorite Food: Red Pozole, The flavor is exceptional (especially the one my mom makes)

Favorite Movie: Tick Tick BOOM! (its a film about making a broadway play starring Andrew Garfield)

Favorite Singer/Group: BBNO$ ( A music artist that makes mostly rap songs that I have been listening to for around 4 or 5 years)

Dream Job: Software Developer

Fun Fact about Yourself: My favorite Season is Winter with all of the fun associated with it such as Christmas and the various activities that you can do.

College & Major: Plan to head to community college and then transfer to either K-State or KU to major in either computer science or computer engineering.

Future Plans: Find a stable and fun job that I can enjoy doing.

