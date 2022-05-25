Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Christian Ramirez-Chavez

Christian Ramirez-Chavez from Garden City High School
Christian Ramirez-Chavez - Garden City High School
Christian Ramirez-Chavez - Garden City High School(Francisca Ramirez)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Christian Ramirez-Chavez - Garden City High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4 Academic Letters, Governors Scholar

High School Involvement: Math Relay (Captain), HALO (Hispanic American Leadership Organization), Scholars Bowl, FBLA(Future Business Leaders of America, NHS(National Honors Society), Tennis

Christian Ramirez-Chavez, Sierra Dunlap, Vijay Muthukumar, Hagen Wright

Favorite Food: Red Pozole, The flavor is exceptional (especially the one my mom makes)

Favorite Movie: Tick Tick BOOM! (its a film about making a broadway play starring Andrew Garfield)

Favorite Singer/Group: BBNO$ ( A music artist that makes mostly rap songs that I have been listening to for around 4 or 5 years)

Dream Job: Software Developer

Fun Fact about Yourself: My favorite Season is Winter with all of the fun associated with it such as Christmas and the various activities that you can do.

College & Major: Plan to head to community college and then transfer to either K-State or KU to major in either computer science or computer engineering.

Future Plans: Find a stable and fun job that I can enjoy doing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Izabelle Youngers - Kingman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Izabelle Youngers
Paddy Olsen - Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Paddy Olsen
Lexi Milne - Inman High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Lexi Milne
Melaina Goss - Hutchinson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Melaina Goss
Chase Maier - Hoisington High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Chase Maier